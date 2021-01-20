Kamala Harris is going to be US' first female Vice-President. Indians want to know if she has kids

United States' Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

US Senator Kamala Harris is all set to be sworn in as the first-ever female Vice President of the United States of America.

The Democratic party nominee had a landslide win in November 2020, a win which current outgoing President Donald Trump refused to acknowledge for the longest time. On 20th January, (US Time) she'll be sworn in as the first ever female vice president of USA.

Even as Harris is all set to make history, Indians have a different concern: Does she have kids?

A Google Trends search with India as the location over the last 7 days showed the top result was 'Does Kamala Harris have children' followed by 'Kamala Harris children' 'Kamala Harris husband' 'Kamala Harris step-children.' Even the search term 'Kamala Harris nude,' saw a 300% spike in searches.

Kamala Harris' Google search trends in India (Image Source: News18)

The answer to the search terms is yes, Kamala Harris does have children, but not biologically. Harris is married to Doug Emhoff, who has two children from her earlier marriage. For 16 years, he was married to Kerstin Emhoff, with whom he shares Cole, 26, and Ella, 21, named for John Coltrane and Ella Fitzgerald.

Harris has special significance to Indians - along with being the first woman as VP, she's also the Black woman and first woman of South-East Asian origin (Indian) to be in the position. Harris' mother, Shyamala Gopalan is from Chennai, Tamil Nadu in India. During her campaigning and her subsequent victory, India celebrated as if one of our own won. Harris also has a lot of memories in India, which she has regularly shared.

Residents of Thulasendrapuram village in Tamil Nadu are infact enjoying a vegan celebration ahead of Kamala Harris' inauguration as the next US Vice President on Wednesday, as PETA India has sent baskets of vegan biryani and Proteiz chunks from GoodDot, flavoured oat milk from Good Mylk, vegan sweets, and other tasty goodies to every family in Thulasendrapuram, where Harris' grandfather was born. The village panchayat and its volunteers are delivering the baskets on PETA India's behalf.

In fact, whether Harris would be wearing a traditional Indian saree also has been the buzz of the Internet. In an interview to CNN, fashion designer Bibhu Mohapatra said that it would not be a surprise if Kamala decides to wear a saree for the inauguration ball. According to him, it is important for madam VP that she uses her saree as a tool to bring people together.

Kamala was asked a question about saree by a person from the audience during her campaign speech. She was asked if she would be wearing the traditional Indian dress saree if she wins the election. Back then, Kamala had then said, “Let’s first win.”

Bibhu believes that Kamala can use the garment as a healing gesture at this time when the new administration has the task of unifying the country. He also believes that Kamala’s picture in a saree that had previously surfaced on social media has made him and others relate to her more than before.

The picture in question is from her maternal home in India where Kamala can be seen wearing a bright pink coloured sari.