Last Updated : Nov 17, 2020 03:36 PM IST

Kamala Harris has 6 million more Twitter followers than incumbent US Vice President Mike Pence, vastly greater engagement

Jagyaseni Biswas

Democratic Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who is set to assume office in January 2021 as the first female VP of the United States, has outshined incumbent Mike Pence on social media.

Not only is Harris already a more popular, household name who can boast of many "firsts", but she also has more followers on social media than current US Vice President Mike Pence.

With 11.8 million followers on microblogging platform Twitter, Harris has more than double the reach of Pence, who has 5.8 million followers on the social media platform.

Even on other social media platforms, Harris has proved to be remarkably more savvy than the incumbent VP despite his platform. On Facebook, Harris leads Pence by almost two million followers, while on Instagram, Pence's 1.2 million followers pale in comparison to Harris' 12.8 million, as on November 17.

The incoming VP also has a lot more traction. The last tweet posted by Pence on his official Twitter page got only 14,500 likes in 10 hours, whereas the last tweet by Harris seven hours after posting garnered more than 83,000 likes.

First Published on Nov 17, 2020 03:36 pm

tags #Facebook #Instagram #Kamala Harris #Mike Pence #Twitter #United States Vice President #US Election 2020

