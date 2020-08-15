'Kamala Harris a step worse; she is of Indian heritage': Donald Trump on Joe Biden's VP candidate

United States President Donald Trump on August 14 said presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would “immediately pass legislation to gut every single police department in American” if he wins the election.

“If Joe Biden would become the President, he will immediately pass legislation to gut every single police department in American and probably Kamala [Harris] is a step worse. She is of Indian heritage. I have more Indians than she has,” Trump said according to news agency ANI. Harris is Biden's running mate.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the quote.

Trump said that he has not been blunt with Harris and did not see her as a threat in this presidential election.

"No, I haven't been blunt. I said she treated Joe Biden worse than anybody else. I watch those debates. They were very boring but they were debates nevertheless. I watched pretty good parts of them," Trump told reporters at a White House news conference.

"She treated Biden worse than anybody else by far. There was nobody, including Pocahontas, nobody treated Biden so badly as Kamala," he said. Trump was responding to a series of questions on Harris.

His re-election campaign has launched four new coalitions as it seeks to boost its appeal among Indian-American, Sikh, Muslim and other South Asian communities ahead of the presidential election in November.

The coalitions -- 'Indian Voices for Trump,' 'Hindu Voices for Trump,' 'Sikhs for Trump' and 'Muslim Voices for Trump' -- are aimed at enhanced engagement with members of the Indian community.

As many as 13 lakh Indian-Americans are expected to vote this time, including nearly 2 lakh in Pennsylvania and 1.2 lakh in Michigan -- both must-win battleground states.

On August 11, Biden -- who is leading Trump in several popularity polls -- picked Harris as his running mate. Political analysts say that 55-year-old Harris is Biden’s attempt to woo the Black voters and the influential Indian community.

Harris, whose father is from Jamaica and mother an Indian, is currently the Senator from California.

(With inputs from PTI)