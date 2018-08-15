App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 15, 2018 07:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kabul blast death toll jumps to 25, say officials

The spokesmen for the interior ministry and health ministries both confirmed the toll and said at least 35 people were injured in the blast at an education centre in a Shiite area of the city.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The death toll in a blast which rocked western Kabul today climbed to at least 25, officials said, with fears it could rise further in the latest violence in Afghanistan's war-weary capital.

The spokesmen for the interior ministry and health ministries both confirmed the toll and said at least 35 people were injured in the blast at an education centre in a Shiite area of the city.
First Published on Aug 15, 2018 07:31 pm

tags #Current Affairs #world

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.