App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 08:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

Justice S A Bode to conduct inquiry into allegation of sexual harassment against CJI

When contacted, Justice Bobde, who is next to the CJI in seniority, confirmed the development.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Ranjan Gogoi
Ranjan Gogoi
Whatsapp

Justice S A Bobde, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, was Tuesday appointed to conduct an in-house inquiry into the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

When contacted, Justice Bobde, who is next to the CJI in seniority, confirmed the development.

He said being the number two judge, the Chief Justice of India has appointed him to look into the allegations of sexual harassment charges levelled by a former woman staff.

Justice Bobde told PTI that he has decided to form a panel by inducting two apex court judges -- N V Ramana and Indira Banerjee.

related news

"I decided to have Justice Ramana in the panel as he is next to me in the seniority and Justice Banerjee as she is a woman judge," Justice Bobde said.

He said he has already issued notice to the woman who had written letters to the judges and sworn on affidavit about the alleged sexual harassment.

The first hearing will be conducted on Friday and the apex court secretary general has also been asked to be ready with all documents and materials.

"This is going to be an in-house procedure which does not contemplate representation of advocate on behalf of parties. It is not a formal judicial proceeding," Justice Bobde said.

He clarified that there is no time frame to to complete the inquiry and future course of action will depend on "what comes out of the inquiry" which will be "confidential".

A three-judge bench headed by CJI on Saturday had held an unprecedented hearing in the wake of allegations made against Justice Gogoi.

Describing the allegations of sexual harassment against him as "unbelievable", the CJI had convened the extraordinary hearing at the Supreme Court during which he said a larger conspiracy was behind it and he would not stoop so low even to deny these allegations.

Justice Gogoi had said some "bigger force" wanted to "deactivate" the office of the CJI.

After the Saturday's hearing, some lawyers body and jurists had criticised the CJI for constituting the bench comprising him, though he had recused himself in the middle of the hearing leaving it for justices Arun Mishra and Sanjiv Khanna to pass the order.

On Tuesday, the CJI set up a fresh bench comprising justices Mishra, R F Nariman and Deepak Gupta to adjudicate the matter relating to sexual harassment levelled against him.

The former woman apex court staffer had levelled the allegations against the CJI which was brought into public domain by some news web portals on April 20.

The woman had worked at Justice Gogoi's home office in Delhi and the allegations were carried by these news portals based on the affidavit by the woman.

On Saturday, the apex court had said it is leaving it to the "wisdom of media" to show restraint and act responsibly so that independence of judiciary is not affected. The court, however, decided not to issue any gag order.

In her affidavit, the woman described two incidents of alleged molestation, days after Justice Gogoi was appointed CJI last October and her subsequent persecution.

The woman alleged that she was removed from service after she rebuffed his "sexual advances". She claimed that her husband and brother-in-law, both of whom were head constables, were suspended for a 2012 criminal case that had been mutually resolved.
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 08:15 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi full interview: PM gets candid about famil ...

Exclusive: THIS is where Varun Dhawan is bringing in his 32nd birthday

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi interview: PM takes a dig at Twinkle Khann ...

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella are soon to be parents; list of celebs who ...

Rishabh Pant is back to being a babysitter and this time, for Shikhar ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Priya Dutt’s gesture for brother Sanjay Du ...

Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Reminiscing the Master Blaster's firs ...

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades pregnant with the coup ...

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel to Alia Bhatt: You have milked ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | 'Biggest Threat' Stoinis Keen to Take IPL Form to ...

US, Afghan Forces Killed More Civilians Than Insurgents, Says UN

Marsquake: NASA's InSight Lander Detects First Seismic Event on the Re ...

Premier League: Christian Eriksen’s Late Strike Keeps Tottenham on C ...

'Way She Targets Me...': Modi Stumps Akshay Kumar With Wife Twinkle's ...

Brave Mom Saves 18-Month-Old Son by Fighting Leopard off with Bare Han ...

Not Ranveer Singh But Randeep Hooda Was the First Choice to Play Kapil ...

Skoda Introduces ‘EasyBuy’ Program for the Superb in India

Asian Athletics Championships: Swapna Barman, 4x400m Mixed Relay Team ...

More detentions as death toll in Sri Lanka attacks rises to 359

Iran threatens to block Strait of Hormuz: How it could impact global o ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: From slums to A-list actors' bungalows, here's a ...

Top US officials to hold trade talks next week in Beijing

US sanctions on Iran to take toll on Indian economy, says report

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty around 11,600; ACC sl ...

Stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Th ...

Top brokerage calls for April 24: CLSA, Deutsche Bank maintain 'buy' o ...

Bitcoin jumps to a six-month high as 2019 rally grows

Sri Lanka blasts: Toll rises to 359; Ranil Wickremesinghe says claims ...

With AAP-Congress alliance ruled out, it's three-corner contest in 7 D ...

Lack of jobs in Jharkhand's Giridh leads to proliferation of illegal c ...

Akshay Kumar interviews Narendra Modi: 'I'm strict but don't humiliate ...

Downfall of Jet Airways: Banks had seen writing on the wall with over ...

Premier League: Tottenham's Christian Eriksen strikes late to seal har ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Tishani Doshi on Small Days and Nights, writing about marriage and the ...

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 to launch in India today: How and where to wa ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.