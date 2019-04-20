Justice Department calls full Robert Mueller report subpoena 'premature and unnecessary'

The US Justice Department dismissed a subpoena by the House Judiciary Committee for an unredacted copy of the report produced by Special Counsel Robert Mueller as "premature and unnecessary" in a statement on April 19.

"Congressman Nadler's subpoena is premature and unnecessary. The Department will continue to work with Congress to accommodate its legitimate requests consistent with the law and long-recognized executive branch interests," DOJ spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said in a statement, referring to the committee's chairman, Jerrold Nadler, a Democrat.