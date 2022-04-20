 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Just Eat keen to put Grubhub on sale as $7.3 billion bet goes sour

Bloomberg
Apr 20, 2022 / 02:11 PM IST

The Amsterdam-based company said in a statement it’s exploring strategic actions for the U.S. division, which it bought for $7.3 billion last year. Just Eat’s shares have plunged as investors lost faith in its plans to involve the division in industry consolidation, as it has yet to announce any tieups with the unit.

Just Eat Takeaway.com NV said it’s considering a partial or full sale of its Grubhub unit as the food-delivery firm struggles to cope with the end of the pandemic.

It also pared its projections for 2022 and now says gross transaction value will grow by mid-single digits percentage points year on year, down from an earlier estimate for a gain in the mid-teens percentage points. After attracting a surge of customers as lockdowns took hold across its key markets, it’s now finding that people aren’t as keen to order food at home.

first published: Apr 20, 2022 12:16 pm
