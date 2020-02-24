App
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 05:31 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Julian Assange appears at start of extradition hearing in Britain

Wearing a blue-grey suit and cleanly shaven, Assange confirmed his name and age.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appeared in a British court at the start of extradition hearings on Monday.

Wearing a blue-grey suit and cleanly shaven, Assange confirmed his name and age.

Judge Vanessa Baraitser told the court that any disturbances would see people removed from court.

First Published on Feb 24, 2020 05:20 pm

tags #Julian Assange #World News

