Julian Assange appears at start of extradition hearing in Britain

Wearing a blue-grey suit and cleanly shaven, Assange confirmed his name and age.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appeared in a British court at the start of extradition hearings on Monday.
Judge Vanessa Baraitser told the court that any disturbances would see people removed from court.
First Published on Feb 24, 2020 05:20 pm