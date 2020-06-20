App
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2020 08:41 PM IST

US Federal Judge: John Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it

The decision from US District Judge Royce Lamberth is a victory for Bolton in a court case that involved core First Amendment and national security concerns.

AP @moneycontrolcom

A federal judge ruled on Saturday that former national security adviser John Bolton can move forward in publishing his tell-all book despite efforts by the Trump administration to block the release because of concerns that classified information could be exposed.


The decision from US District Judge Royce Lamberth is a victory for Bolton in a court case that involved core First Amendment and national security concerns.


The ruling means a broader election-year readership and distribution of a memoir that paints an unflattering portrait of President Donald Trump’s foreign policy decision-making during the turbulent year-and-a-half that Bolton spent in the White House.



First Published on Jun 20, 2020 08:37 pm

tags #Donald Trump #John Bolton #United States #World News

