 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Judge finds Donald Trump in contempt in legal fight with New York Attorney General

Associated Press
Apr 25, 2022 / 11:01 PM IST

Judge Arthur Engoron has ordered former United States President Donald Trump to pay a fine of $10,000 per day.

Donald Trump (Image Courtesy: Reuters)

A New York judge found former United States President Donald Trump in contempt of court Monday for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued by the state's attorney general as part of a civil investigation into his business dealings.

Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump to pay a fine of $10,000 per day.

Mr. Trump, I know you take your business seriously, and I take mine seriously, Engoron said before issuing the ruling from the bench in a Manhattan courtroom, following a hearing.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, had asked the court to hold Trump in contempt after he missed a March 31 court-imposed deadline to turn over documents.

Trump, a Republican, has been fighting James in court over her investigation, which he has called a politically motivated witch hunt.

The former US president's spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Associated Press
TAGS: #contempt of court #Donald Trump #New York
first published: Apr 25, 2022 11:01 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.