    Judge finds Donald Trump in contempt in legal fight with New York Attorney General

    Judge Arthur Engoron has ordered former United States President Donald Trump to pay a fine of $10,000 per day.

    Associated Press
    April 25, 2022 / 11:01 PM IST
    Donald Trump (Image Courtesy: Reuters)

    A New York judge found former United States President Donald Trump in contempt of court Monday for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued by the state's attorney general as part of a civil investigation into his business dealings.

    Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump to pay a fine of $10,000 per day.

    Mr. Trump, I know you take your business seriously, and I take mine seriously, Engoron said before issuing the ruling from the bench in a Manhattan courtroom, following a hearing.

    New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, had asked the court to hold Trump in contempt after he missed a March 31 court-imposed deadline to turn over documents.

    Trump, a Republican, has been fighting James in court over her investigation, which he has called a politically motivated witch hunt.

    The former US president's spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



    Associated Press
    Tags: #contempt of court #Donald Trump #New York
    first published: Apr 25, 2022 11:01 pm
