JPMorgan’s Marko Kolanovic cuts equity allocation on weak 2023 outlook

Bloomberg
Dec 13, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST

The bank now rates stocks as “moderate underweight” down from “overweight” and is trimming its risk exposure in commodities, while increasing its allocation to corporate bonds and cash, according to a team of strategists led by Kolanovic.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategist Marko Kolanovic reiterated in a note to clients Monday that he sees downside risk for the stock market between now and the end of the first quarter, as the bank reduced its recommended equity allocation due to a soft economic outlook in 2023.

One of Wall Streets biggest optimists through the market selloff earlier this year, Kolanovic has since reversed his view. He reiterated his forecast that the S&P 500 Index will retest its previous lows in early 2023 as financial conditions continue to tighten and monetary policy turns even more restrictive “while the economy enters a mild recession,” he wrote.

“Our view is that market and economic weakness may occur in 2023 as a result of central bank overtightening, with Europe first and the US to follow later next year,” Kolanovic and his team wrote.

In the second half of 2023, he expects that markets will likely turn their focus toward better economic prospects and corporate fundamentals and trade at higher levels than now.