JPMorgan says it was defrauded in $175 million purchase of college site

Bloomberg
Jan 12, 2023 / 06:57 AM IST

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is claiming the founder of Frank, a college financial-planning site the bank acquired in 2021, defrauded it by vastly inflating the number of customers the company had.

The bank “paid $175 million for what it believed was a business deeply engaged with the college-aged market segment with 4.265 million customers,” JPMorgan said in a Dec. 22 lawsuit filed in Delaware federal court. “Instead, it received a business with fewer than 300,000 customers.”

JPMorgan alleges founder Charlie Javice and another executive, Olivier Amar, used fake customer accounts to mislead it into completing the deal. The bank said it uncovered the deceptions in a a post-deal investigation.

Javice and Amar together received $26 million in the deal “they would not have have received but for their misconduct,” JPMorgan said.

Lawyers for Javice, who also is suing JPMorgan in state court in Delaware to force the bank to cover her legal fees, argue the bank rushed to buy Frank without doing proper due diligence and was also trying to deflect attention from its violations of student privacy laws.

JPMorgan “committed misconduct and then tried to retrade the deal,” Javice’s attorney, Alex Spiro, said in an emailed statement. He called the bank’s suit “nothing but a cover.”