App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 08:16 AM IST | Source: Reuters

JPMorgan plans to cut hundreds of jobs in consumer unit: Report

The report did not mention the exact number of jobs to be cut but said the planned layoffs represent about 1% of employees in the unit.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US bank JPMorgan Chase & Co is planning to cut hundreds of jobs across its consumer division, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people briefed on the matter.

The report did not mention the exact number of jobs to be cut but said the planned layoffs represent about 1% of employees in the unit.

JPMorgan will notify the impacted staff on Feb. 6 and give them a chance to apply for other roles at the bank, according to the report.

Close

The consumer unit includes the credit-card, deposit, home and auto lending businesses, and makes for about half of the bank's revenue.

JPMorgan told Reuters it had no comments on the report.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 29, 2020 08:06 am

tags #Employees #jobs #JPMorgan #World News

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.