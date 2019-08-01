App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 08:07 AM IST | Source: Reuters

JPMorgan, Citi lower benchmark interest rates following Fed rate cut

The banks use different names -Citi calls this its "base rate," and JPMorgan refers to a "prime rate." However, lowering this benchmark rate means lower interest rates on loans that are based off the Fed's main short-term rate. The move could result in lower revenues for the banks in the coming quarters.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Two of the biggest U.S. banks, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc , on Wednesday lowered their benchmark rates for a wide range of consumer and commercial loans, following a rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

Starting on Aug. 1, both banks said they will reduce rates by 25 basis points to 5.25%.

Earlier on Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut the overnight lending rate to a target range of 2.00% to 2.25% due to concerns about the global economy and muted U.S. inflation. The U.S. central bank signalled a readiness to lower borrowing costs further if needed.

Although banks were expected to lower rates in line with the Fed, the moves were notable because rates had been rising for more than a decade.

The last time JPMorgan reduced its prime rate was December 2008, when it cut the rate to 3.25% from 4%. The bank maintained a 3.25% prime lending rate for the next seven years, eventually raising it to 3.5% in December 2015.

First Published on Aug 1, 2019 08:01 am

