App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 09:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Johnson & Johnson to begin human testing of coronavirus vaccine by Sept; stock rises 8%

The first batches of a COVID-19 vaccine could be available for emergency use authorisation in early 2021, the company said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Johnson & Johnson share price surged 8 percent on March 30 after the US-based company said that it will begin human testing of its experimental coronavirus vaccine by September.

The first batches of a COVID-19 vaccine could be available for emergency use authorisation in early 2021, the company said.

The healthcare major has joined hands with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, which is part of the Department of Health and Human Services, to co-fund vaccine research. It has committed $1 billion for it.

Close

According to the company, clinical data of phase 1 of the candidate vaccine is expected before the end of the year. And if all goes well, J&J  said it could be available for emergency use in early 2021.

related news

J&J said it is also increasing its manufacturing capacity with a new site in the US and additions to existing sites in other countries to produce and distribute the potential vaccine quickly.

The company is planning to produce over 1 billion doses of the said vaccine.

"We have very good early indicators that not only can we depend on this to be a safe vaccine base but also one that will ultimately be effective based on all the early testing and modelling we’ve been doing,” Chairman and CEO Alex Gorsky said in a televised interview with CNBC.

“This is a bit of a moonshot for J&J going forward, but it’s one we feel is very, very important for use to be doing at this period in time,” he added.

Major pharma companies are scurrying to develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 that has killed over 34,000 worldwide. However, according to industry specialists and experts, it will take at least one year to develop a viable vaccine.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 09:35 am

tags #coronavirus #Johnson & Johnson #markets #world

most popular

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.