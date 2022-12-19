 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

John Paulson seeks to shut down wife’s suit alleging hidden billions

Bloomberg
Dec 19, 2022 / 07:48 AM IST

Both Paulsons appeared in a cramped Manhattan courtroom Thursday morning for scheduled arguments on his motion to dismiss her case.

John Paulson and Jenny Paulson attend a benefit in New York in 2011. Photographer: Amanda Gordon/Bloomberg

John Paulson is seeking to shut down his wife Jenica’s lawsuit accusing him of shielding billions of dollars in assets from their divorce, claiming she’s the one who’s engaged in a “selfish money grab.”

Both Paulsons appeared in a cramped Manhattan courtroom Thursday morning for scheduled arguments on his motion to dismiss her case. They sat quietly on opposite sides of the courtroom as at least a dozen matters were called before theirs, barely acknowledging each other’s presence.

When their case was called though, John Paulson’s lawyers asked for the courtroom to be closed to the press, of which Bloomberg News was the only outlet present. A lawyer for the billionaire said the arguments would touch on sealed financial documents and records in which he claimed the press has “no natural interest.”

Bloomberg News responded that there was high public interest in the case, and a lawyer for Jenica Paulson also said the hearing should be open. New York Judge Louis Nock adjourned the scheduled arguments for the parties to file papers on whether the proceedings should be sealed.

In court filings, lawyers for John Paulson, 66, have denied that he hid assets from her. They say that Jenica Paulson knew all along about the trusts she claims he used to hide assets because they were included in nearly two decades of joint tax returns that she signed.

“The joint tax returns were authorized by Mrs. Paulson and identified the trusts by name,” the Paulson & Co. founder said in court documents, “therefore refuting any claim the trusts were ‘secretly’ created to deceive Mrs. Paulson or to deprive her of equitable distribution on what might otherwise have been a marital asset.”