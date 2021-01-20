Joe R. Biden sworn in as 46 President of the US

(Image: Reuters)

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was sworn in as the 46 President of the United US on January 20.

Biden enters the White House with the top challenge to lift the country from the devastation of a raging pandemic that has killed more than 400,000 Americans and thrown millions into economic distress.

Revival of the economy, which has been badly bruised by the pandemic, is another challenge that he faces.

Biden will also be the oldest president in American history.

The theme for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration was “America United,” an issue that’s long been a central focus for Biden but one that’s taken on added weight in the wake of the violence at the U.S. Capitol last week.

According to an announcement shared first with The Associated Press, the Presidential Inaugural Committee said that the theme “reflects the beginning of a new national journey that restores the soul of America, brings the country together, and creates a path to a brighter future.