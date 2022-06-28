English
    Joe Biden's wife, daughter among 25 more Americans banned from Russia

    "As a reaction to the constantly expanding US sanctions against Russian political and public figures, 25 American citizens are added to a 'stop list,'" the ministry said in a note accompanying the list.

    AFP
    June 28, 2022 / 02:58 PM IST
    US President Joe Biden's wife and daughter have been banned from Russia, along with 23 other Americans, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

    The list featured several US senators, including Susan Collins of Maine, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Charles Grassley of Iowa, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.

    It also included several university professors and researchers and former US government officials.
