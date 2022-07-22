Joe Biden’s COVID symptoms have improved, White House physician says

President Joe Biden had a temperature of 99.4 degrees late Thursday after testing positive for the coronavirus earlier in the day, according to the White House physician, who said Friday that the president’s symptoms had improved after his first full day of taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid.
The physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, wrote in a letter released Friday that Biden was still experiencing a runny nose and fatigue and that he had an “occasional nonproductive, now ‘loose’ cough.” O’Connor added that Biden’s temperature had “responded favorably” to Tylenol. Biden’s temperature is not considered a low-grade fever, according to a White House official.
“His voice is deeper this morning,” O’Connor wrote. “His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate, and oxygen saturation remain entirely normal, on room air.”
The president will continue taking his course of Paxlovid, O’Connor added, as well as Tylenol. He will use his albuterol inhaler “as needed.”
The letter came after Dr. Ashish Jha, the coordinator for the administration’s COVID response, said Friday morning that Biden had been feeling “just fine” late Thursday, with a dry cough and a runny nose as his only symptoms.
Jha said on NBC’s “Today” show that members of Biden’s staff had talked with the president around 10 p.m. Thursday.
“His words were, ‘I’m feeling just fine,’” Jha said. “No change in symptoms. Again, the sort of dry cough, the runny nose, those are his two main things that he was feeling yesterday.”
The White House has in the past taken extraordinary measures to protect the president, although in recent months, Biden has resumed a more normal presidential schedule.
Jha said that the president was being closely monitored for any signs that his symptoms might be getting worse, including the possibility of any effect on his lungs, which can be one of the more dangerous complications of a coronavirus infection because COVID is primarily a respiratory disease.
So far, Jha said, there were no such signs.
“His personal physician is also consulting with infectious disease experts around the country, all part of the plan of what we were always planning on doing if the president got infected,” Jha said. “And so he gets very regular check-ins, and of course, he’s meeting with people all day, by phone and by Zoom, and so there’s lots of eyes on him.”
Jha also downplayed the risks that the president could develop so-called “long COVID,” where symptoms persist for weeks, months or longer. He used a question about that possibility to tout the importance of vaccination.
“If you think about, you know, the proportion of people who end up having significant long-term symptoms, it’s very small and cut substantially if you’ve been vaccinated and boosted, which this president has,” he said.
Later Friday, Jha was scheduled to appear at a White House briefing with the press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre.
By Zolan Kanno-Youngs and Michael D. Shear
