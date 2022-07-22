Joe Biden’s COVID symptoms have improved, White House physician says

File image of US President Joe Biden (Image: Reuters)

President Joe Biden had a temperature of 99.4 degrees late Thursday after testing positive for the coronavirus earlier in the day, according to the White House physician, who said Friday that the president’s symptoms had improved after his first full day of taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid.

The physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, wrote in a letter released Friday that Biden was still experiencing a runny nose and fatigue and that he had an “occasional nonproductive, now ‘loose’ cough.” O’Connor added that Biden’s temperature had “responded favorably” to Tylenol. Biden’s temperature is not considered a low-grade fever, according to a White House official.

“His voice is deeper this morning,” O’Connor wrote. “His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate, and oxygen saturation remain entirely normal, on room air.”

The president will continue taking his course of Paxlovid, O’Connor added, as well as Tylenol. He will use his albuterol inhaler “as needed.”

The letter came after Dr. Ashish Jha, the coordinator for the administration’s COVID response, said Friday morning that Biden had been feeling “just fine” late Thursday, with a dry cough and a runny nose as his only symptoms.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Jha said on NBC’s “Today” show that members of Biden’s staff had talked with the president around 10 p.m. Thursday.

“His words were, ‘I’m feeling just fine,’” Jha said. “No change in symptoms. Again, the sort of dry cough, the runny nose, those are his two main things that he was feeling yesterday.”

The White House has in the past taken extraordinary measures to protect the president, although in recent months, Biden has resumed a more normal presidential schedule.

Jha said that the president was being closely monitored for any signs that his symptoms might be getting worse, including the possibility of any effect on his lungs, which can be one of the more dangerous complications of a coronavirus infection because COVID is primarily a respiratory disease.

So far, Jha said, there were no such signs.

“His personal physician is also consulting with infectious disease experts around the country, all part of the plan of what we were always planning on doing if the president got infected,” Jha said. “And so he gets very regular check-ins, and of course, he’s meeting with people all day, by phone and by Zoom, and so there’s lots of eyes on him.”

Jha also downplayed the risks that the president could develop so-called “long COVID,” where symptoms persist for weeks, months or longer. He used a question about that possibility to tout the importance of vaccination.

“If you think about, you know, the proportion of people who end up having significant long-term symptoms, it’s very small and cut substantially if you’ve been vaccinated and boosted, which this president has,” he said.

Later Friday, Jha was scheduled to appear at a White House briefing with the press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

By Zolan Kanno-Youngs and Michael D. Shear

c.2022 The New York Times Company