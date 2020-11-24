Joe Biden’s Cabinet takes shape, John Kerry named Climate Envoy

United States President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team on November 24 formally unveiled the first set of Cabinet picks.

Biden revealed names of six members of his proposed Cabinet: Alejandro Mayorkas as the Secretary of Homeland Security, Anthony Blinken as the Secretary of State, Avril Haines as Director of National Intelligence, John Kerry as the Climate Envoy; Linda Thomas-Greenfield as the US Ambassador to the United Nations and Jake Sullivan as the National Security Advisor.

Louisa Terrell, who served as deputy chief of staff for Biden in the Senate, will be Director of the White House Office of Legislative Affairs.

Sharp shift



We have gathered the most respected and qualified individuals to serve during our first National Security appointments. This group will put us on a path to restore our relationships abroad, and renew our safety here at home.pic.twitter.com/geWIRirste

— Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) November 23, 2020

The president-elect is appointing former president Barrack Obama-era officials for top national security and economic roles, signalling a shift from the Trump administration's “America First” policies that disparaged international alliances and favoured deregulation and tax cuts. The new Cabinet marks a return to a more traditional approach to governing, relying on veteran policymakers with deep expertise and strong relationships in Washington DC and global capitals.

The roster includes women and people of colour — being seen as Biden fulfilling his campaign promise to lead a team that reflects America’s diversity.

According to a report by The Associated Press, Biden is also expected to choose Janet Yellen, who was nominated by Obama to lead the Federal Reserve, as the first woman to become Treasury Secretary.

In the coming weeks, Biden could name Michèle Flournoy as the first woman to lead the Defence Department. Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor from Indiana and onetime presidential candidate, has also been mentioned as a possible choice for several Cabinet agencies.

On November 12, Biden had chosen his long time adviser Ron Klain to reprise his role as his Chief of Staff, installing an aide with decades of experience in the top role in his White House.

Biden's current campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, will be serving as the Deputy Chief of Staff, and campaign co-chair Rep. Cedric Richmond as Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement.

But the latest round of announcements came at a time when US President Donald Trump said he has directing his team to cooperate on the transition, but vowed to fight on.

Trump’s comment came after the General Services Administration (GSA) ascertained that Biden was the apparent winner of the November 3 presidential election, clearing the way for the start of the transition from Trump’s administration and allowing Biden to coordinate with federal agencies on plans for taking over on January 20.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)