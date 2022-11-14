 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Joe Biden, Xi Jinping meet ahead of G20 summit overshadowed by Ukraine

Nov 14, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST

Biden and Xi shook hands in front of a row of Chinese and U.S. flags as they met at the luxury hotel Mulia on Nusa Dua bay in Bali.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden met on Monday for long-awaited talks that come as relations between their countries are at their lowest in decades, marred by disagreements over a host of issues from Taiwan to trade.

The two, holding their first in-person talks since Biden became president, met on the Indonesian island of Bali ahead of a Group of 20 (G20) summit on Tuesday that is set to be fraught with tension over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

They are expected to discuss Taiwan, Ukraine and North Korea's nuclear ambitions, issues that will also loom over the G20 that is being held without Russian President Vladimir Putin in attendance.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will represent Putin at the G20 summit - the first since Russia invaded Ukraine in February - after the Kremlin said Putin was too busy to attend. Russia's foreign ministry said a report that Lavrov was taken to hospital after arriving in Bali was fake news.

Xi arrived on Bali for the G20 summit earlier on Monday. Biden arrived late on Sunday.