Joe Biden will not declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism: White House

Sep 07, 2022 / 06:47 AM IST

Joe Biden on Monday said Russia should not be designated a state sponsor of terrorism, a label Ukraine has pushed for amid Russia's ongoing invasion while Moscow has warned it would rupture U.S.-Russian ties.

U.S. President Joe Biden has made a final decision against designating Russia as a state sponsor of terror, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

The designation of Russia as state sponsor of terror could delay food exports and jeopardize deals to move goods through the Black Sea, Jean-Pierre said.

