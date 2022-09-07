English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Joe Biden will not declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism: White House

    Joe Biden on Monday said Russia should not be designated a state sponsor of terrorism, a label Ukraine has pushed for amid Russia's ongoing invasion while Moscow has warned it would rupture U.S.-Russian ties.

    Reuters
    September 07, 2022 / 06:47 AM IST
    Vladimir Putin

    Vladimir Putin

    U.S. President Joe Biden has made a final decision against designating Russia as a state sponsor of terror, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

    Biden on Monday said Russia should not be designated a state sponsor of terrorism, a label Ukraine has pushed for amid Russia's ongoing invasion while Moscow has warned it would rupture U.S.-Russian ties.

    The designation of Russia as state sponsor of terror could delay food exports and jeopardize deals to move goods through the Black Sea, Jean-Pierre said.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Joe Biden #Russia #Terrorism #Ukraine #White House #World News
    first published: Sep 7, 2022 06:47 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.