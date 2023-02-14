 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Joe Biden will name Fed’s Lael Brainard as his top economic adviser

Bloomberg
Feb 14, 2023 / 08:26 AM IST

Lael Brainard, vice chair of the US Federal Reserve, during a University of Chicago Booth School of Business event in Chicago, Illinois, US, on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. A report published last week showed inflation continued to ease in December, extending a downward trend in price pressures and reinforcing expectations that the Fed will further slow the pace of rate increases when it meets at the end of the month.

President Joe Biden has decided to name Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard as his top economic adviser, with an announcement coming as soon as Tuesday, people familiar with the matter said Monday night.

In addition, according to the people, Jared Bernstein, a member of the Council of Economic Advisers, is considered likely to be named its chair, replacing Cecilia Rouse, who is stepping down.

The president’s selection of Brainard to replace outgoing NEC Director Brian Deese places her alongside another high-profile former Fed official, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, as crucial players on economic policy amid the continuing battle with inflation and as Biden prepares for a likely reelection campaign.

They will assume a prominent role as the administration pivots its focus to implementing laws like the Inflation Reduction Act passed during the president’s first two years in office.