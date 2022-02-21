English
    Joe Biden will meet Vladimir Putin 'if an invasion hasn't happened'; Read White House full statement

    The US is "committed to pursuing diplomacy until the moment an invasion begins," press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. "President Biden accepted in principle a meeting with President Putin ... if an invasion hasn't happened."

    February 21, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

    US President Joe Biden has agreed in principle to a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin so long as Moscow does not invade Ukraine, the White House confirmed Sunday after it was first announced by France.

    Statement

    "We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war. And currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon," she added.
    first published: Feb 21, 2022 07:23 am

