 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Joe Biden welcomed back to Georgia after laying low in midterms

Associated Press
Jan 14, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST

Political observers expect Georgia to again be pivotal in the 2024 general election, joining Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona as critical battlegrounds.

U.S. President Joe Biden waves before his departure to Saudi Arabia from Ben Gurion airport in Lod near Tel Aviv, Israel Friday, July 15, 2022. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP)

During the 2022 midterm campaign, President Joe Biden steered clear of Georgia as Sen. Raphael Warnock, like many other battleground-state Democrats, sought to distance himself from the White House amid an inflationary economy and the president's lagging approval ratings.

Now, with Warnock having secured his first full term and Biden buoyed by Democrats' better-than-expected election results, the senator is welcoming the president back to Georgia and to Americas most famous Black church.

The president is set to speak Sunday at Ebenezer Baptist Church as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. Biden and Warnock aides said the invitation was issued by the senator, who for 17-plus years has led the church where King once preached, and the White House billed Biden's planned speech as a sermon, noting that he will become the first sitting U.S. president to speak as part of the church's regular Sunday morning services.

Senior White House adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms, a former Atlanta mayor, said Biden will use his time in Warnock's pulpit to reflect on Dr. King's life and legacy and ways we can go forward together. She said he will cover a number of issues but will emphasize voting rights and related legislation that has languished on Capitol Hill during Biden's first two years in office.

The president has been very clear that voting, the right to vote, the access to vote is a core component of our democracy, Bottoms said.

King, the civil rights leader assassinated in 1968 after he fueled passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Voting Rights Act of 1965, would have celebrated his 94th birthday on Sunday. Biden will follow his Ebenezer appearance by attending the Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network conference on voting rights in Washington on Monday, the federal holiday that observes King's birthday.