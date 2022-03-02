English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Joe Biden vows Vladimir Putin, Russian military will suffer in years ahead

    "While he may make gains on the battlefield he will pay a continuing high price over the long run," Biden said in his State of the Union address.

    Reuters
    March 02, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST
    US President Joe Biden (Image: AFP)

    US President Joe Biden (Image: AFP)

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday vowed that Russia's Vladimir Putin will pay over the long run even if he makes gains on the battlefield in Ukraine.

    "While he may make gains on the battlefield he will pay a continuing high price over the long run," Biden said in his State of the Union address.

    "He has no idea what's coming," the U.S. president said.

    He spoke to Congress on the sixth day of Russia's invasion of its European neighbor and as Kyiv stared down a miles-long armored Russian column potentially preparing to take over the Ukrainian capital.

    In the prime time speech, Biden announced a new step banning Russian flights from using American airspace.

    Close

    Related stories

    He also signaled steps to hobble Russia's military in the future, even as he acknowledged it could see more gains in the coming hours. "We are choking off Russia's access to technology that will sap its economic strength and weaken its military for years to come," he said.

    "When the history of this era is written Putin's war on Ukraine will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger," he said.

    Biden, who spoke earlier in the day with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has rejected direct U.S. military participation on the ground in Ukraine.

    But the U.S. government has shared intelligence on Russia's operations and led the world in imposing a historic set of economic sanctions on Putin's government, allies and the country's largest banks, sending the currency into freefall.

    Nearly a week since Russian troops poured over the border, they have not captured a single major Ukrainian city after running into far fiercer resistance than they expected.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Joe Biden #Russia #Ukraine #Vladimir Putin #World News
    first published: Mar 2, 2022 08:49 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.