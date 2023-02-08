English
    Joe Biden vows "to protect" country in State of the Union speech, refers to China balloon

    Joe Biden had been expected to address competition with China, but his speechwriters would have added that remark after the balloon traversed the skies above the United States - dominating the news cycle - before a U.S. fighter jet shot it down over the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday.

    Reuters
    February 08, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
    U.S. President Joe Biden said in his State of the Union address on Tuesday that he would cooperate with great power rival China, but vowed "to protect our country," a reference to a Chinese spy balloon that traveled across America last week.

    "I'm committed to work with China where we can advance American interests and benefit the world," Biden said. "But make no mistake about it: as we made clear last week, if China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country. And we did."

    Beijing denied the balloon was an espionage device.

    Biden had been expected to address competition with China, but his speechwriters would have added that remark after the balloon traversed the skies above the United States - dominating the news cycle - before a U.S. fighter jet shot it down over the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday.