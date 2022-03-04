English
    Joe Biden urges Russia to allow emergency responders to Ukraine nuclear site

    AFP
    March 04, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST

    US President Joe Biden on Thursday urged Russia to cease firing on a Ukrainian power plant and to allow in emergency services, as a senior US official said there was no sign of "elevated levels of radiation."

    "President Biden joined President Zelensky in urging Russia to cease its military activities in the area and allow firefighters and emergency responders to access the site," a White House readout of a call between the two leaders said.

    Additionally, the senior US official said "our latest information shows no indications of elevated levels of radiation, and we're monitoring closely."
    first published: Mar 4, 2022 08:25 am

