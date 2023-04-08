 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Joe Biden took jobless rate to 3.5%, but for how much longer?

PTI
Apr 08, 2023 / 06:33 PM IST

President Joe Biden keeps seeing good economic news and bad public approval ratings.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.5 per cent in March. More than 236,000 jobs were added. But there has been no political payoff for the president.US adults are skipping past the jobs numbers and generally feeling horrible about the economy.

White House aides can list plenty of reasons for the pessimism: high inflation, the hangover from the pandemic and the political polarization that leaves Republicans automatically believing the economy is sour under a Democratic president.

Going forward, an emerging challenge for Biden might be the expectation that unemployment will get much worse this year. This is the opinion of the Federal Reserve, which expects the jobless rate to hit 4.5 per cent. And the Congressional Budget Office (5.1 per cent). Even the proposed budget that Biden just put forth models an increase (4.3 per cent) from the current rate.