Joe Biden to wear mask after first lady tests Covid positive

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden walk to the White House upon arrival on the South Lawn in Washington, DC, August 26, 2023, following a week long vacation in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. (AFP)

US President Joe Biden tested negative for Covid again Tuesday but will wear a mask out of precaution after First Lady Jill Biden contracted a mild case of the disease, the White House said.

The president, 80, also tested negative during a check-up on Monday and is "not experiencing any symptoms," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

However, because he was with his wife on Monday "he will be masking while indoors and around people" in alignment with government health guidance, she said. "The president will remove his mask when sufficiently distanced from others indoors and while outside as well."

Jean-Pierre wouldn't give further details on Biden's masking plans for the G20 summit in New Delhi later this week or for alternative arrangements in case he tests positive for Covid ahead of or during the foreign trip.

"The president certainly is going to test on a regular cadence," she said.

Jill Biden, 72, is experiencing "only mild symptoms," her office said, and will remain at the couple's private home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. She last tested positive for Covid a year ago.

The United States has been experiencing a rise in Covid cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks.