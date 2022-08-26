Joe Biden to travel to New York from September 18-20 for UN General Assembly, White House says
U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to New York Sept. 18-20 to participate in a session of the United Nations General Assembly, the White House said on Thursday.
Reuters
August 26, 2022 / 06:35 AM IST
File image of US President Joe Biden (Image: Reuters)
