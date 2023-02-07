 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Joe Biden to talk about his economic successes in State of the Union Address: WH

Feb 07, 2023 / 07:27 AM IST

The president is hoping to do two things broadly when it comes to the economy in the State of the Union, National Economic Council Director Brian Deese told reporters at a news conference here. Biden will deliver his second State of the Union Address before a joint session of the Congress on Tuesday night.

In his State of the Union Address to a joint session of Congress, US President Joe Biden will highlight the key economic policies of his administration that have helped in not only creating jobs but also strengthening the country’s economy.

"The first is to put the progress that we have made economically back into the broader frame that really compelled him to run for president in the first place. That broader frame around what it actually means to pursue what he refers to as a middle out, bottom-up economic strategy and make a clear contrast to the trickle down economic philosophy that has pervaded thinking for years and decades in the past," he said.

In his address, Biden will talk about the progress that the US has made. In that context this has been an animating part of what the president has wanted to achieve, he said.