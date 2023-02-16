 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Joe Biden to speak on Chinese balloon, aerial objects: White House

AFP
Feb 17, 2023 / 12:00 AM IST

Biden will deliver "remarks on the United States' response to recent aerial objects," the White House announced.

US fighter jets shot down octagonal object near Canadian border

United States President Joe Biden will address Americans on Thursday about a sophisticated Chinese balloon and three subsequent unidentified aerial objects shot down over North America this month.

Biden will deliver "remarks on the United States' response to recent aerial objects," the White House announced. The speech was scheduled for 2:00 p.m. (1900 GMT).

Biden will discuss the "decisive response" to what Washington says was a Chinese spying balloon, but Beijing insists was a stray weather research device, said Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

He will also remark on efforts to ensure "the safety and security of the American people," she said.