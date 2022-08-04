English
    Joe Biden to sign bill to boost chipmakers, compete with China on August 9: White House

    The legislation aims to alleviate a persistent shortage that has affected everything from cars, weapons, washing machines and video games.

    Reuters
    August 04, 2022 / 06:48 AM IST
    File image of US President Joe Biden (Image: Reuters)

    U.S. President Joe Biden next Tuesday will sign a bill to boost American semiconductor chip companies as they compete with China, the White House said on Wednesday.

    The legislation aims to alleviate a persistent shortage that has affected everything from cars, weapons, washing machines and video games.
    first published: Aug 4, 2022 06:48 am
