Joe Biden to sign bill to boost chipmakers, compete with China on August 9: White House
The legislation aims to alleviate a persistent shortage that has affected everything from cars, weapons, washing machines and video games.
Reuters
August 04, 2022 / 06:48 AM IST
File image of US President Joe Biden (Image: Reuters)
U.S. President Joe Biden next Tuesday will sign a bill to boost American semiconductor chip companies as they compete with China, the White House said on Wednesday.
The legislation aims to alleviate a persistent shortage that has affected everything from cars, weapons, washing machines and video games.