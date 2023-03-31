 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Joe Biden to Russia on detained US journalist: "Let him go"

Reuters
Mar 31, 2023 / 07:32 PM IST

Russia's Federal Security Service has accused Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, a U.S. citizen, of trying to obtain classified information.

The Biden administration said that it was working to secure consular access to Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich. (File image)

President Joe Biden on Friday urged Russia to release Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich after the country's security service arrested him on espionage charges allegations that the newspaper denies.

"Let him go," Biden told reporters at the White House on Friday morning when asked about his message to Russia on the arrest of Gershkovich.

It is the first time an American journalist has been detained on accusations of spying since the Cold War.