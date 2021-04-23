Joe Biden likely to propose capital gains tax of 39.6% on wealthy to fund childcare

Source: AP

President Joe Biden will roll out a plan to raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans, including the largest-ever increase in levies on investment gains, to fund about $1 trillion in childcare, universal pre-kindergarten education and paid leave for workers, sources familiar with the proposal said.

The plan is part of the White House’s push for a sweeping overhaul of the US tax system to make rich people and big companies pay more and help foot the bill for Biden’s ambitious economic agenda. The proposal calls for increasing the top marginal income tax rate to 39.6 percent from 37 percent, the sources said this week. It would also nearly double taxes on capital gains to 39.6 percent for people earning more than $1 million.

That would be the highest tax rate on investment gains, which are mostly paid by the wealthiest Americans, since the 1920s. The rate has not exceeded 33.8 percent in the post-World War Two era.

News of the proposal - which was a staple of Biden’s presidential campaign platform - triggered sharp declines on Wall Street, with the benchmark S&P 500 index down 1 percent in early afternoon, its steepest drop in more than a month.

Any such hike would need to go through Congress, where Biden’s Democratic Party holds narrow majorities and is unlikely to win support from Republicans. It is also unclear if it would have the unanimous backing of congressional Democrats, which would be essential in the Senate where each party holds 50 seats.

“If it had a chance of passing, we’d be down 2,000 points,” said Thomas Hayes, chairman and managing member at hedge fund Great Hill Capital LLC, referring to stock market indexes.

Sources said details would be released next week before Biden’s address to Congress on Wednesday. Details of the plan may change in coming days. White House officials are debating other possible tax increases that could ultimately be included such as capping deductions for wealthy taxpayers or increasing the estate tax, sources told Reuters.

Biden has promised not to raise taxes on households earning less than $400,000.

Tax details related to the plan, which has been in the works for months, were first reported by the New York Times on Thursday morning.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the president would discuss his “American Families Plan” during his speech to Congress but declined to comment on any details.

She said the administration had not yet finalized funding plans but stressed Biden’s determination to make the wealthy and companies pay for new programs.