Joe Biden to nominate Indian-American management consultant to key Pentagon position

Vazirani has been nominated for the position of Deputy Under Secretary of Defence for Personnel and Readiness, Department of Defence.

September 22, 2021 / 10:18 AM IST
Most recently, Vazirani was Executive Director and CEO of the National Military Family Association. (File image: Reuters)

Most recently, Vazirani was Executive Director and CEO of the National Military Family Association. (File image: Reuters)

US President Joe Biden has announced his intent to nominate Ashish Vazirani, an Indian-American management consultant, to a key Pentagon position.

Vazirani has been nominated for the position of Deputy Under Secretary of Defence for Personnel and Readiness, Department of Defence.

Currently, he is the Principal of A2O Strategies, LLC where he provides advisory services to commercial and non-profit, high growth and large enterprises, on the development, implementation, and execution of growth strategies.

Most recently, Vazirani was Executive Director and CEO of the National Military Family Association (NMFA), where he provided strategic and operational oversight, and direction for all aspects of NMFA's advocacy and programming to support military families, the White House said on Tuesday.

During his tenure, NMFA regained its four-star charity rating and expanded programming, including a child care fee relief programme. Before joining NMFA, he led development and programming at the Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA) where he ensured implementation and measurement of standardised programmes serving junior enlisted military families.

Close

According to the White House, Vazirani was also selected to serve as a Member of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine's Committee on the Well-Being of Military Families.

Prior to his work with the ASYMCA, he spent 22 years as a management consultant working with leading high tech and pharmaceutical companies to create transformational change while delivering customer-centric solutions and profitable growth.

Vazirani served on active duty in the United States Navy as a Submarine Officer from 1986 to 1993, the White House said.

Vazirani holds a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Vanderbilt University, a Master of Engineering from the McCormick School of Engineering at Northwestern University, and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

His family immigrated to the United States when he was 3 years old. He is the son of a combat wounded, Vietnam-era Marine and the father of a currently serving Marine.
first published: Sep 22, 2021 10:05 am

