Joe Biden To Meet With US Vaccine Adviser Moncef Slaoui This Week

Moncef Slaoui, Operation Warp Speed chief adviser, said he has not yet met with Biden, who has criticized the Trump administration's vaccine distribution plan.

Reuters
Dec 6, 2020 / 07:45 PM IST
Source: Reuters

The chief adviser for US efforts on coronavirus vaccines said on Sunday he planned to meet with President-elect Joe Biden this week to discuss coronavirus vaccines as they are expected to be rolled out to the first Americans later this month.

Moncef Slaoui, Operation Warp Speed chief adviser, said he has not yet met with Biden, who has criticized the Trump administration's vaccine distribution plan.

"We really look forward to it because actually things have been really very appropriately planned," Slaoui said in an interview with CBS' "Face the Nation."

Reuters
first published: Dec 6, 2020 07:45 pm

