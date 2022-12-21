 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Joe Biden to make fresh push on immigration reform, increase labour supply to lower inflation

Moneycontrol News
Dec 21, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

Joe Biden’s political advisers are wary of the situation at the border as up to 14,000 migrants are expected to be crossing every day, which presents an urgent humanitarian emergency and a long-term political dilemma.

US President Joe Biden (File image: Reuters)

US President Joe Biden is working to make a fresh push on immigration reform in the new year to lower inflation in the US. The Biden administration is looking for ways to provide legal status for 'Dreamers' and increase the labour supply, according to a report by Axios.

Biden’s political advisers are wary of the situation at the border as up to 14,000 migrants are expected to be crossing every day, which presents a humanitarian emergency for the US and the world.

Also Read: Immigration central: From EB-1 to EB-5 visa, 5 employment-based visa categories to work in the US

At the same time, top economic aides are concerned that the lack of immigrant workers is leading to labour shortages, which will continue to keep inflation high, according to the report.

DACA or Deferred Action for Children's Arrival was a federal government programme created in 2012 under Barack Obama to allow people brought to the US illegally as children the temporary right to live, study and work in America. Those protected under DACA are known as dreamers.

At 9.1 percent, US inflation soared to a record four-decade high in June 2022, mostly driven by gas, food, and rent prices. The US government blamed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the continuing disruption to global trade for the rising food and energy prices.