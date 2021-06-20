MARKET NEWS

Joe Biden to host Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on June 28: White House

Reuters
June 20, 2021 / 08:39 AM IST
US President Joe Biden plans to host Israel's president, Reuven Rivlin, at the White House on June 28, the White House said on Saturday.

"President Rivlin's visit will highlight the enduring partnership between the United States and Israel and the deep ties between our governments and our people," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.

Rivlin will visit shortly before he is due to end his seven-year term in July.

Isaac Herzog was elected the country's new president this month in elections that marked the end of the era of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel.

The role of the president is largely ceremonial but also meant to promote unity among the ethnic and religious groups.

The government changed after last month's fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza also touched off rare mob violence among the Jewish majority and Arab minority within Israeli cities.

"President Rivlin approaches the end of his term, this visit will honor the dedication he has shown to strengthening the friendship between the two countries over the course of many years," Psaki said.

TAGS: #Israel #Joe Biden #Reuven Rivlin #US #White House #World News
first published: Jun 20, 2021 08:32 am

