Joe Biden to host G7 virtual meeting announce sweeping sanctions against Russia: White House

PTI
Feb 24, 2023 / 06:33 AM IST

G-7 comprises seven major world economies - Canada, Italy, France, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan and the United States.

US President Joe Biden on Friday would host a virtual meeting of leaders from G-7 nations along with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy during which he will expect sweeping sanctions against Russia as its war against Ukraine enters the second year, the White House has said.

"Tomorrow morning, President Biden will gather with G-7 leaders and President Zelenskyy for a virtual meeting to continue coordinating our efforts to support Ukraine and hold Russia accountable for its war," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference.

Thanking Japan, the new G-7 president, for its recent pledge to provide Ukraine with an additional USD 5.5 billion in economic assistance, Jean-Pierre said Tokyo has proven a steadfast ally, ready to step up and do its part to advance their shared interests and values.