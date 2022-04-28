English
    Joe Biden to hold summit with incoming South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol on May 21

    Yoon welcomed Biden's planned visit during which they will discuss the two countries' alliance, North Korea and other regional and international issues, his spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin said in a statement.

    Reuters
    April 28, 2022 / 06:33 AM IST
    US President Joe Biden (File image: AFP)

    U.S. President Joe Biden will visit South Korea from May 20 to May 22 and hold a meeting with the country's newly-elected President Yoon Suk-yeol on May 21, Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.

    Yoon welcomed Biden's planned visit during which they will discuss the two countries' alliance, North Korea and other regional and international issues, his spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin said in a statement.

    "(The summit) is expected to serve as a historic turning point to further develop the two countries' comprehensive strategic alliance," Bae said.



    Reuters
    Tags: #Joe Biden #South Korea #World News #Yoon Suk Yeol
    first published: Apr 28, 2022 06:35 am
