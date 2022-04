United States President Joe Biden announced on March 11 that the US will dramatically downgrade its trade status with Russia as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden will on Tuesday hold a call with allies to discuss the Ukraine crisis, including on how to coordinate on holding Russia accountable, the White House said.

"The President will convene a secure video call with allies and partners to discuss our continued support for Ukraine and efforts to hold Russia accountable as part of our close coordination," it said in a statement.





