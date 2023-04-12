 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Joe Biden to help mark decades of relative peace in Northern Ireland

PTI
Apr 12, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST

President Joe Biden is in Northern Ireland to participate in marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to this part of the United Kingdom after the US helped negotiate an end to decades of sectarian violence that killed thousands.

On his first presidential visit to Northern Ireland, Biden was set to deliver congratulations and encourage the country's leaders to work on universally beneficial trade and economic policies when he speaks Wednesday at a business development event at Ulster University's campus in Belfast.

But Biden was not expected to make any attempt to help resolve a new political crisis that has rattled the Good Friday peace deal and put Northern Ireland's government on pause.

Instead, the Democratic president will deliver at least two messages, said White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby, who is travelling with Biden.