    Joe Biden to celebrate Diwali at White House on October 24; Donald Trump at Mar a Lago on October 21

    Joe Biden plans to celebrate Diwali with eminent members of the Indian American community and members of his administration. First Lady Jill Biden will also join the festivities at the White House on October 24. Details of Diwali celebrations at the White House are still being worked out.

    PTI
    October 12, 2022 / 07:17 AM IST
    US President Joe Biden plans to celebrate Diwali at the White House on October 24 while his predecessor Donald Trump is working on celebrating the festival of lights at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on October 21.

    Biden plans to celebrate Diwali with eminent members of the Indian American community and members of his administration. First Lady Jill Biden will also join the festivities at the White House on October 24. Details of Diwali celebrations at the White House are still being worked out.

    Meanwhile, the Republican Hindu Coalition (RHC) on Tuesday announced that Trump would celebrate Diwali with its members and Indian American community leaders at his Mar-a-Lago resort on October 21.

    It is being planned for four hours, said Shalabh Kumar from RHC, adding that the Trump team was exploring the possibilities of fireworks as well.
    PTI
    Oct 12, 2022 07:17 am
