English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @999 INR just for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Joe Biden to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

    "Yes. I do not know what the details are yet, but I will be going," Biden told reporters at the Columbus International Airport in Ohio on Friday.

    PTI
    September 10, 2022 / 07:36 AM IST
    Joe Biden

    Joe Biden

    US President Joe Biden has said that he would attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.

    "Yes. I do not know what the details are yet, but I will be going," Biden told reporters at the Columbus International Airport in Ohio on Friday.

    He was responding to a question of whether he will be going to the Queen's funeral.

    In response to another question, the president said he has not spoken to King Charles III yet. "I know him. I have not spoken to him yet," he added. In Brussels, US Secretary of State Tony Blinken said Queen Elizabeth II was a powerful, unifying force, and a source of comfort and resilience to millions of people from all walks of life.

    "On behalf of the United States, I extend our deepest condolences to our British friends, government of the United Kingdom and to the royal family," he said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Elizabeth ll #Joe Biden
    first published: Sep 10, 2022 07:36 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.