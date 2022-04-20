English
    Joe Biden to announce another large military aid package for Ukraine, sources say

    Reuters
    April 20, 2022 / 06:12 AM IST

    U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce within the coming days another military aid package for Ukraine about the same size as the $800 million one announced last week, multiple sources familiar with the decision said on Tuesday.

    One U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a new package was expected in the coming days that would be roughly the size of the previous package but details were still being worked out.



    Reuters
    Tags: #Joe Biden #Russia #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Apr 20, 2022 06:12 am
